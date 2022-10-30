Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 30, 2022

Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 of Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford and late of Fortfield House, Carton Big, Longford.

Predeceased by her beloved mother Lesley. Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Sunday, October 30 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 12 noon on Monday, October 31 interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice and LARCC Centre, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Bridget Delia Gralton (née Harris), Boeshill, Mohill, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year, on Friday, October 28, 2022 of Bridget Delia Gralton (née Harris), No. 3 Boeshill, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband; Sonnie, sons; infant Thomas and Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Marie, Bernadette and Imelda, their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Delia's Gentle Soul Rest in God's Loving Peace.

Delia will repose at her residence, No 3 Boeshill, Mohill (Eircode N41 F896) on Saturday, October 29 and on Sunday, October 30. Residence open all day Saturday and on Sunday until 12 noon. House private from 12 noon on Sunday please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 30 in St Patrick’s Church, Gowel at 2.30pm followed by cremation to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan ( Eircode H12 RF78). The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Mary (Molly) McWeeney (née Clarke), Meelragh, Dromod, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 of Mary (Molly) McWeeney (nee Clarke), Meelragh, Dromod, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Kenneth, Marcella, Irma, Valerie, William and Ignatius. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers and sisters Gene, Mattie, Charlie, Anna, Bridie, Ellie, granddaughter Ciara, in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 7pm on Friday, October 28. Removal on Saturday evening, October 29 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, October 30 at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Those attending Mary’s funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Mary’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;