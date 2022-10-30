Search

31 Oct 2022

Longford Slashers shatter Shelmalier to reach another Leinster Intermediate Club Final

Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship Semi-Final

Jessica Barry pictured in action for Longford Slashers

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

31 Oct 2022 12:33 AM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Slashers ladies made the long trip to Hollymount in County Wexford to play the local team Shelmalier in the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship semi-final on Sunday in a repeat of last year's fixture at the same stage which Slashers won.

Longford Slashers . . . 3-5    Shelmalier (Wexford) . . . 1-5

It was the same outcome on this occasion as Slashers, on level terms at the break (1-2 to 0-5), scored a tremendous victory to reach another provincial title decider with Orla Nevin, Jessica Barry (penalty) and Kate Shannon scoring the crucial goals.

Standing in their way in the final on Sunday November 13 will be the Meath Intermediate champions Skryne who defeated the Louth senior champions Cooley Kickhams 3-16 to 3-8 in the other semi-final.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Laura Kenny, Emily Reilly, Grace Kenny; Orla Nevin (1-0), Eimear  O'Brien, Clare Farrell; Aoife O' Brien, Aisling Cosgrove (c) (0-1); Lisa Nolan (0-1),  Grace Shannon, Kyana Lee; Kate Shannon (1-1), Jessica Barry (1-1), Kara Shannon (0-1).

 Sub:- Jill Glennon for L Nolan (57 mins).

SHELMALIER: D. Fox; E. Fitzgerald, S. McCarthy, C. Neville; M. Harding, S. Harding, B. Cardiff; R. Murphy, E. Neville (1-0); D. Byrne, K. Kearney (0-3), C. Donnelly (0-1); A. Manley, A. Lacey, A. Neville (0-1). 

