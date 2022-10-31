PICTURES | Great celebrations at opening of new extension at Longford's Melview national school

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Great celebrations took place in Melview School on Friday, October 14 to mark the opening of the new extension to the school. The extension comprises two classrooms and a state of the art assisted bathroom.
Present for the opening were Jimmy O’Connor (Melview NS Board of Management), Mary O’Boyle (Principal Melview NS), Fr Michael McGrath, Niamh Donlon, Bryan Kennedy, Joe Flaherty TD, Pat Coughlan and Jelli Monilla (Coughlan Associates Architects & Project Managers) and Ciaran Hourican (Ciaran Hourican Construction).
CAPTION: Cutting the ribbon on the new extension at Melview NS, Longford town was principal Mary O’Boyle, alongside Joe Flaherty TD, Pat Coughlan and Jelli Monilla (Coughlan Associates Architects & Project Managers), Bryan Kennedy, Jimmy O’Connor (Melview NS Board of Management), Fr Michael McGrath and Ciaran Hourican (Ciaran Hourican Construction) Picture: Declan Gilmore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.