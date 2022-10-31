Garda probe underway after man assaulted in Longford town

Longford town's Main Street
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young man was allegedly assaulted in Longford town during the early hours of this morning.
The victim, who is aged in his early 20s, was allegedly struck in the face during an altercation along Longford town's Main Street.
He received medical attention as a result with gardaí confirming to the Leader this evening that an investigation was now underway.
The Leader also understands that while no arrests have been made, detectives are pursuing a definite line of inquiry into the incident.
"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred in the early hours on Sunday morning, 30th October 2022," said a garda spokesperson.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
Man and woman (30s) to appear in court in morning over €50k Longford drugs seizure
A man and a woman will appear in court in the morning charged in connection to the seizure of €50,000 of cannabis in Co Longford.
For more on this story, see this week's Leader.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.