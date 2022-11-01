Longford athletes delighted to participate in 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Miriam McElvaney, left, and Nikita Cassidy, from Longford, participating in the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Longford athletes were all smiles and delighted to participate in the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday.
25,000 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line to participate in the 41st running of the Dublin Marathon after a two-year absence.
Miriam McElvaney and Nikita Cassidy were captured giving the thumps up to Sportsfile photographer David Fitzgerald, as was Longford's Ciaran Briody.
