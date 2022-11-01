Longford Covid-19 vaccination clinic open this week
The Longford Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Newtownforbes will be open this week from Wednesday, November 2 to Saturday, November 5.
Wednesday, November 2: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 12.30pm to 7.30pm
Thursday, November 3: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 9.30am to 4.30pm
Friday, November 4: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 9.30am to 4.30pm
Saturday, November 5: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 9.30am to 3pm
Saturday, November 5: (age / clinic type) 5 - 11 years; 3.30pm to 4.30pm
