01 Nov 2022

Longford man pleads guilty to sending threatening and menacing messages to local senator

01 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

A man sent threatening and menacing messages to a local senator, the recent sitting of Longford District Court heard. 

David Larkin, with an address at 33 Ardnacassa Lawns, Longford was charged with harassment or stalking between December 20, 2021 and February 14, 2022. 

Sergeant Enda Daly said the defendant had sent text messages, Facebook posts, and left a voicemail, which were “menacing and threatening”. 

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was entering a guilty plea. 

Judge Bernadette Owens questioned if the messages were left just for Senator Micheál Carrigy or if any were directed at his family.

Sgt Daly confirmed that the messages were just left for Senator Carrigy. 

Mr Gearty said his client gave a categorical assurance that he will not make contact with Senator Carrigy and would comply with all bail conditions. 

“He recognises the wrongdoing,” Mr Gearty said. 

He said the defendant had no previous convictions. 

The case was adjourned to January 17 next, to allow for the preparation of a probation report. 

