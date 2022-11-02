Search

02 Nov 2022

Longford residents are 'prisoners in their own home' due to protracted Ballinalee Road works

Longford residents 'are prisoners in their own home' due to protracted Ballinalee Road works

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

02 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

Longford Municipal District Members have been given an assurance that roadworks on Longford town's Ballinalee Road will be finished by the end of the month.

“I don't know how many proposed finish dates we have been given over the past 12 months,” MD Cathaoirleach Gerry Hagan said of the works.

Cllr Hagan brought the delay in the conclusion of the works to the attention of the meeting saying: “The contracts commenced last November with a finish date of the April 24 last. That was then extended to the end of May, then the end of June, then the end of July, with assurances that the end of September would see the works concluded,” the MD Cathaoirleach said.

“Anyone travelling that road knows that you would not be able to put a date on when it will be finished. My heart goes out to the people who have to live there. Homeowners on the road are prisoners in their own home with the way access is impeded,” the Fine Gael representative said.

Cllr Hagan reflected the frustration of may motorists when he said: “I don't know if the contractor is trying to get into the Guinness Book of Records for the longest time to take to complete 250 metres of road. It beggars belief for me.”

Cllr John Browne (FG) supported his party colleague in his comments. A reply from the executive said consultation with the contractors suggested the works were nearly completed: “The scheduled finish time is four weeks. We have been told that the works will be completed by the end of November.”

Last August Cathaoirleach Gerry Hagan (FG) introduce the council proposal to adopt a Part 8 for works on the N63 Ballinalee Road. Part 8 allows for the application of planning permission for projects by local authorities.

The proposed development consists of a range of measures for the thoroughfare. This includes street improvement works between the junction of Ard Michael estate and the N63/N4 junction.

The proposed works also include the a cycle track and footpath within the existing verges, junction tightening works, a new controlled pedestrian and cycle crossing point, the planting of native hedge screening and trees, provision of upgraded street lighting, road signage and markings, landscaping, and all ancillary site works along the N63, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town.

The Longford Town Core Cycle Network has been included as a project under the newly-launched Pathfinder Programme.

The Longford Town Core Cycle Network will establish a radial cycling and walking network, along three approach roads from Longford Town: Battery Road (R198), Ballinalee and Major Well’s Road (N63), and Farneyhoogan (N63).

