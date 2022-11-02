Man and woman granted bail following €50k Longford cannabis drugs seizure

A man and a woman have been granted bail after appearing in court charged in connection to the seizure of €50,000 worth of cannabis in Longford last week.

Thomas (34) and Mary Callinan (32), both of 23 Annaly Gardens, Longford appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at a sitting of Longford District Court yesterday.

The pair were charged with the possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at Ballykenny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford last Thursday (October 27).

They were further charged with a section 3 drugs possession charge arising out of the same incident.

That came after gardaí stopped and searched a car close to Newtownforbes under the auspices of Operation Tara.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, applied for the case to be adjourned to a sitting early in the new year to allow for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Solicitor Diarmaid Quinn applied for legal aid for both accused, an application which was granted after a statement of means was handed in.

Both accused were remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on February 7, 2023.