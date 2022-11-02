Longford's warrior queen Lynsey Bennett 'was brave even in her darkest days'

Longford's St John’s Church was full from early on Monday morning as the community gathered to pay their final respects and say a heartfelt goodbye to brave mum of two, Lynsey Bennett.

People came from far and wide to join the Bennett family in a moving and poignant service celebrating the life of a young woman who made an indelible impression on her community and the nation over the last number of years.

The CervicalCheck campaigner, who turned 34 earlier this year, succumbed to the invasive form of cervical cancer she was diagnosed with over five years ago following the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

Lynsey was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2017. She had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016, and on each occasion she was informed they were negative.

After the smear test in 2016, she was told no abnormalities were found and she would be called for routine testing in three years' time.

Eleven months later, she went to her GP with bleeding, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer and she underwent both radiation and chemotherapy, as well as having a hysterectomy and a number of other surgeries.

After being given the all clear, there was just a 12% chance of the cancer coming back and, at the end of 2017, Lynsey was beginning to feel ill again.

A biopsy confirmed a second diagnosis in March 2018. More treatment and surgery resulted in Lynsey once again receiving the all-clear.

In November 2020, however, Lynsey received the devastating news that her cancer had not only returned, but that there was less of a chance of curing her due to the fact that the cancer was now in her lymph nodes and behind her stomach, along with a small tumour on her pelvis.

Lynsey was propelled into the media spotlight after she settled her case against the HSE, the Irish testing laboratory Eurofins Biomnis Ireland Ltd and US Laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, over the reading of her cervical smear tests on February 3, 2021. The case was due to be heard at the High Court but was settled through mediation.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and it was made without admission of liability.

Lynsey travelled to Mexico and Germany for treatment for her cancer, and all the while lived her life to the fullest.

Lynsey of Killeter, Killoe, and late of Fortfield House, Carton Big, Longford town passed to her eternal reward, peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends last Thursday evening, October 27.

In a statement issued on Friday, her solicitor Gillian O'Mahony said, “It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night. Lynsey was a very special person.

“Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.”

Lynsey's emotional Funeral Service took place in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford on Monday morning, with her interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Minister-in-Charge of the Longford Group of Parishes Rev Simon Scott presided over a ceremony that was planned out by the young woman.

The mother of two daughters selected hymns and readings of faith and love with a clear message to those she left behind.

Rev Scott spoke of Lynsey's 'remarkable spirit, courage and strength'.

“We come here to give thanks for her life and to leave her in the keeping of God her creator,” Rev Scott said at the commencement of the service.

The celebrant said Lynsey's faith helped her face what life threw at her.

He spoke of the mother's pride in her children, Zoë and Hailee, “the best gift I could ever have and one I am eternally grateful for.”

In a beautiful tribute to her late cousin, Rachael Bennett sketched a picture of a roguish, mischievous and fun loving character.

Rachael spoke of her cousin getting caught in a penguin enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo and another incident in which a young Lynsey locked her babysitter in a bathroom!

Rachael referenced her cousin's zest for life and her love of family and friends.

“She was blessed with two beautiful girls, Zoë and Hailee, who she loves dearly. They were her two rays of sunshine.

“Everything she did was all for them, however she still loved to make time for her father daughter days, going to Longford Town matches or walks up Cairn Hill.

“The biggest thing about Lynsey was her heart and her infectious smile.

“She was generous, kind and caring, something her nieces and godchildren knew all about,” Rachael told the congregation.

Rachael spoke of Lynsey's spontaneity that made her 'grab life by both hands'.

“She was always the first person on the dance floor. Three months ago she threw a big birthday party where she performed as the Spice Girls with her sister.

“Lynsey was brave even in her darkest days, her sense of humour always shone through. Her attitude was always positive. Her determined nature was there until the end.

“Three days before she passed away she was out in the garden doing wheelchair wheelies with her godson much to everyone's amazement.

“Lynsey we are all so proud of you. You taught us how to live life to the most and cherish every minute. We will miss you so, so much.

“We love you to the moon and back.”

Lynsey's vitality and energy for life was also spoken of by Rev Scott.

“The question to the forefront of our mind is why did this happen. The natural question is “why me?”, well Lynsey answered that with “why not me?”, life never is promised to be easy.”

Rev Scott said it was a privilege to spend time in the CervicalCheck campaigner's company during the last number of years.

Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rev Scott said the Bennett family wished to extend their thanks to all who helped look after Lynsey over the last few years, mentioning the doctors and nurses, 'particularly Marie McGivney, Catherine Gill, and her aunty Irene. Also the endless support the family have received from the local and wider community over the last number of years'.