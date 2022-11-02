Gardaí appeal for information to help find missing Cavan teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aaron Hartshorn
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aaron Hartshorn who has been missing from Stradone, County Cavan, since the 1st of November 2022.
Aaron is described as being approximately 5ft 8 inches in height, of medium build with black hair and green eyes.
When last seen Aaron was wearing a maroon hooded coat and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
