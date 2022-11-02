Six Men's Sheds across Longford to receive €2,000 grant

Six Men’s Sheds across county Longford are to receive a €2,000 grant from the Department of Social Protection.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced funding of €800,000 to support Men’s Sheds.

The initiative will see grants of €2,000 provided to over 400 Men’s Sheds nationwide to assist them with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills.

The six Men's Sheds in the county that will benefit are: North Longford Men's Shed; Drumlish / Ballinamuck Men's Shed; Dromard Men's Shed; Killoe Men's Shed; Longford Men's Shed & Granard Men's Shed.

The grants will be distributed via the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA).

Minister Humphreys said, “Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country.

“They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise. And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important.

“So I’m delighted to be in a position to support our Men’s Sheds with funding of €800,000. This will assist our Men’s Sheds with grants of €2,000, which they can use to cover their running costs or carry out small improvements at their premises.”

The Minister added, “This announcement builds on the €100,000 I recently set aside for Women’s Sheds, which will also see grants of €2,000 provided. I know that the number of Women’s Sheds being set up across the country is on the rise – and that’s a fantastic development.

“And I welcome the fact too that the IMSA have committed to assisting the Women’s Sheds in building a similar successful organisation.”

Enda Egan, CEO of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, said, “We are delighted with today’s announcement and we’re grateful to Minister Humphreys for her ongoing support for the sheds. Men’s Sheds have really come into their own in recent years and it’s such a boost for us in the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to know that we can use this funding to help our members with their utility and materials bills through this winter.

"This funding will help towards the sustainability of Sheds as many struggle to re-open after Covid; Shed members up and down the country, and their communities will benefit greatly from this funding and I know that the support from Minister Humphreys is much appreciated.”