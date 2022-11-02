PICTURES | Spooky spills and thrills as Longford youngsters turn out for Newtownforbes Tricks & Treats celebration

Finn, Luke and Matthew Columb, with May Donlon
Ghoulish costumes and frightening poses were the order of the day in Newtownforbes last week as it rolled out the red carpet for an aplty named Tricks & Treats spectacular.
A free event at the Community Garden & Playground, there was plenty of colour and spine-chilling outfits on display in an occasion which more than met the expectations of all who attended.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere through the lens of her camera.
