03 Nov 2022

Feuding is 'destroying the reputation of Longford', says Judge

Judge Keenan Johnston

Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson

Reporter:

News Reporter

03 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Feuding families are “destroying the reputation of Longford and destroying the lives of those involved” Judge Keenan Johnson said at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court.

Judge Johnson previously referred to the incident before the October sitting of the court as taking place during “three days of madness” in Longford town.

The judge made his comments when concluding a case against William Nevin (35) 64 Grian Ard Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford.

The defendant was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in the course of an incident of violent disorder on December 15, 2019 at Congress Terrace, Longford. Two other defendants prosecuted in regard to the incident received suspended prison sentences at an earlier court sitting.

The court was told that in the course of a violent altercation the defendant was observed armed with a pitchfork.

Counsel for the defendant, Dara Foynes SC, said her client is staying out of trouble and has “embarked on the road to sobriety”. Ms Foynes also stated that Mr Nevin has “engaged positively in mediation”.

Judge Johnson imposed a five year prison term, but suspend it for a period of 10 years. Conditions attached to suspended sentence are that Mr Nevin is of good behaviour, comes under the supervision of the Probation Service, follows all directions set out by the probation service, and remains sober and drug free for the period of the suspended sentence.

Judge Johnson said the public interest is best serve in a 10 years suspended sentence, adding: “This feuding has got to stop. It is destroying the reputation of Longford and destroying the lives of those involved.”

