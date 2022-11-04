South Longford councillors approve ‘very good’ budget

A budget of €90,000 has been approved by members of Ballymahon Municipal District for 2023.

A large number of community groups reaped the benefits of last year’s fund, with a similar figure being allocated this year via the General Municipal Allocation fund.

Of the €90,000, a total of €3,000 is to be allocated to Town Twinning - an increase of €1,000 from last year. The Tidy Towns grants have also increased by €104 this year with a total of €13,000 allocated for 2023.

Meanwhile, arts activities have been reduced by €175, with €10,500 allocated for the upcoming year.

A total of €10,929 has been taken from the Voluntary Bodies Grants, leaving an allocation of €53,500 for 2023.

However, €10,000 of that has been reallocated to the Special Projects Grants, which did not receive any allocation last year.

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr Paul Ross welcomed what he called ‘a very good budget’.

“I think historically we’ve always worked very, very well together in supporting our community groups, who have put in applications for funding and I know the special projects fund is something that we have in place in Ballymahon. It’s important to point out that it’s for exceptional projects in a certain year,” he said.

The budget was also welcomed by other elected members with Cllr Mark Casey suggesting that the bridge in Lanesboro be considered for a Special Projects Grant in 2023.

“Lanesboro have had no special projects for the last four years and we are intending to light up the arches of the bridge properly so we’re putting in an expression of interest now,” he said, adding that Roscommon County Council may also be approached for funding.

He also stressed that the bridge is “the first thing we see when you come into Longford” and said it should be lit up “to show that we’re vibrant and we’re up and running properly.”

Cllr Ross pointed out that a new energy policy may hinder those aspirations somewhat but Cllr Casey remarked that LED lights in the arches wouldn’t use ‘a huge amount of energy’.

Cllr Mick Cahill supported Cllr Casey’s proposal in relation to the bridge but suggested a solar energy system or finding some other sustainable way of operating the lights.

“We have talked about it in the past and we have talked about it a few times. I think it’s welcome if we do it in a sustainable way,” he said.

Overall, the budget was welcomed by all the members with Cllr Ross concluding, “I think it’s a very good budget. I think we’ve been very fair in the way it was allocated over the last number of years.”