04 Nov 2022

Longford senior footballers open 2023 National League campaign away to Fermanagh

Four home games for Paddy Christie’s side

longford gaa

Former Dublin All-Star defender Paddy Christie, the new manager of the Longford senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

04 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The Longford senior footballers are away to Fermanagh in the opening round of the 2023 National Football League with the floodlit Division 3 fixture to be played at Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Saturday night January 28th. 

The new county senior football manager Paddy Christie is looking at another couple of tough games away to Ulster opposition, Cavan and Down, with probable Saturday night slots.

The provisional set of fixtures were released this week and Longford will have four home games against Westmeath, Tipperary, Offaly and Antrim, the final round fixture in the National League. 

2023 Allianz National Football League Division 3 Fixtures

Away to Fermanagh

Home to Westmeath 

Away to Cavan

Home to Tipperary

Home to Offaly

Away to Down

Home to Antrim 

2023 National Hurling League Division 3B Fixtures

Westmeath native Adrian Moran from the Ringtown club is back in charge of the Longford senior hurlers for a second season and their fixtures in Division 3B of the 2023 National League are as follows:

Home to Cavan

Away to Warwickshire

Home to Lancashire

Away to Leitrim 

