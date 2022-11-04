Driver who swerved while overtaking off-duty Longford garda chief fined €500

A driver who overtook an off-duty garda superintendent appeared before Longford District Court court on a careless driving charge.

Katie Reilly (22) with an address at Loughanstown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath was charged with careless driving on January 7 last at Ballyreaghan, Ballymahon.

Sergeant Enda Daly outlined to the court that the defendant tried to pass out a car while two cars were coming in the opposite direction.

A garda superintendent was driving and saw the incident. The road had sleet and slush on it at the time and the superintendent said the defendant swerved three or four times on the road and almost lost control.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the incident happened at an area where you can overtake and suggested that he nearly made the same mistake himself.

“But you didn’t overtake Superintendent Boyle,” Sgt Daly responded.

“She is very careful and cautious, normally,” Mr Gearty said. The defendant had spent the previous night in hospital on vigil with an ill person, which he said may explain her misjudgement.

Mr Gearty asked that a driving disqualification not be imposed as the defendant needs her driving licence to get to and from work.

He described it as a “very isolated misjudgement” on the defendant’s part.

Judge John Brennan reminded the defendant that she has to be more careful when overtaking cars.

He said he would not impose a driving disqualification on a woman starting out on her career.

Imposing a €500 fine, he said she would be facing a driving disqualification if she appears on similar charges again.