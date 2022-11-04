Heavy rainfall and further flooding on the way as Met Éireann issue weather advisory for entire country
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country.
They are warning that further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
The warning is valid from lunchtime today until 11pm next Friday, November 11.
⚠️Weather advisory for Ireland⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 4, 2022
See advisory here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJm6kq pic.twitter.com/elpZxz8hn2
