Longford man found with knuckle duster was involved with ‘group of young men who thought they were above the law’

A man was found to be in possession of knuckle duster while cans of pepper spray were found in a car when gardaí were called to a disturbance, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Gift Osabuehaen (20) with an address at 42 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford was charged with possession of a knuckle duster weapon at Battery Road, Longford on May 22, 2021. He was further charged with violent disorder at St Mel’s College on April 12, 2021.

He was also charged with affray at 21 Pound Street, Edgeworthstown on August 29, 2021.

Sergeant Enda Daly said in one incident, a group of youths were threatening violence, after arriving in an orange Nissan Qashqai. The defendant was driving the car in which a knuckle duster and a can of pepper spray were found.



In the incident on August 29, there was an assault in a takeaway restaurant in which an individual was set upon by a gang of youths. The injured party received facial injuries including two loose front teeth which required treatment.

Three males were identified striking the victim from CCTV footage.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said it was clear from the CCTV footage that the defendant was not the main aggressor. He also did not take part in a second assault, she said. This was accepted by Sgt Daly.

The defendant is now “absolutely delighted to have a job and be working,” Ms Mimnagh said. She added that he had no previous convictions, prior to these offences.

The defendant had been involved with a peer group at the time of the offences but he has since been reflecting on his life at home.

While he admitted having a knuckle duster, he did not use it.

Judge Bernadette Owens said another feature of the case was that the offences occurred while the defendant was on bail.

Ms Mimnagh said the offences had occurred over a short period of time and he has not come to garda attention recently.

“He started smoking cannabis at age 17 and his life started to go downhill after that,” Ms Mimnagh said. The defendant has been staying out of Longford town recently.

“He actually spent a month in custody, which he found very traumatic,” Ms Mimnagh said.

“It was a short, sharp shock,” she added.

Judge Owens noted the defendant had spent some time in custody and also engaged with the Probation Service. He had been involved with a “group of young men who thought they were above the law,” she said.

A three months’ prison sentence was imposed on the defendant, which was suspended for 12 months on condition the defendant entered a peace bond of €250 for 12 months. Fines of €550 were imposed on the defendant.

Judge Owens also ordered the destruction of the knuckle duster weapon.