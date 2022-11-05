‘The hair of the dog gone completely out of control’ in Longford driving case

A man found in a state of infoxication early in the morning was a case of ‘the hair of the dog gone completely out of control’, defence solicitor Frank Gearty told the recent sitting of Longford District Court.



Jozef Milenky, Unit 4, Weavers Hall, Longford was charged with intoxication and threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Great Water Street, Longford on September 26 last.



Sergeant Enda Daly told the court that gardai had called to the apartment at 10.20am, where the defendant was found to be in an intoxicated state. He had been in dispute with his ex-partner and “was aggressive and refused to leave”.



The defendant then became abusive to gardaí, Sgt Daly said.

The court heard the defendant had 26 previous convictions.

Mr Gearty told Judge Bernadette Owens that the “penny has dropped” for the defendant and he realises his actions were wrong.



Judge Owens questioned how the defendant had been in such a condition, early in the morning.

Mr Gearty said it had been "a case of the hair of the dog gone completely out of control". The defendant was before the court, “cap in hand”. He said the defendant had not been before the court on similar offences.



The court was asked not to impose a sentence on the defendant by Mr Gearty. He said the defendant’s family are “dependent on him”.

Adjourning the case to January 17 next, Judge Owens said she wished to get an update that the defendant has not come to undue attention since.



The case will be finalised then, with Judge Owens warning that there is a possibility that the defendant could face a custodial sentence if he comes to garda attention in the meantime.