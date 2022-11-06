'Bringing life and vitality back' to Longford's night-time economy

Longford has been selected to be part of a pilot initiative supporting the development of a vibrant and diverse night-time economy across the country. The pilot scheme will see a “Night-Time Economy Advisors” recruited.

Longford Town joins Dublin City, Cork City, Limerick City, Galway City, Kilkenny, Drogheda, Sligo, and Buncrana in the programme.



The project intends to invest in “bringing life and vitality back to our towns and villages through culture and arts, and supporting the Night-Time Economy”.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said support will be provided to nine pilot cities and towns to enhance their night-time culture.



Minister Martin identified the aim of the scheme: “One of my priorities as Minister to invest in bringing life and vitality back to our towns and villages through culture and arts, and supporting the Night-Time Economy is a crucial aspect of this.

“Nine pilot towns and cities have been announced today and they will recruit new Night-Time Economy Advisors who will help drive and support a more diverse and sustainable Night-Time Economy in their localities, engaging with the community, businesses, venues and artists to implement plans that make sense for each town or city.”



Local night time businesses have flagged the availability of taxis and and increase in Garda visibility as key areas to be addressed by a Night time Economy Advisor.

“How this will be implemented will be the test of whether it is just lip service or a real effort to improve conditions for business that are struggling in the wake of the pandemic,” one business owner, who did not wish to be named, said.



The transport issue is the primary focus of attention: “At present people find it difficult to get taxis when the bars are closing. There is also a rush for customers to make the locallink bus. If there was an increased number of localinks, and if people were aware they are available, then it could have a positive effect on business.”



“We are coming up to Christmas party season and the number one concern people have is arranging transport home after the night out. Any Night time Economy advisor will have to meet that issue head on,” the business owner said.

The pilot projects follow announcements on the reform of the licensing laws that will allow pubs to stay open to 12:30am and nightclubs until 6am.



Minister Martin secured €6 million in budget 2023 for developing the Night-Time Economy and as part of today’s announcement has also committed to working with the sector and other relevant stakeholders to develop a grant process for soun3d-proofing of suitable venues.

The pilot cities and towns were selected by an independent review panel, led by the City and County Management Association (CCMA) and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Night-Time Economy Advisors will work with businesses, communities, venues, residents and artists “to create a more vibrant night-life for all”.



Minister Martin said: “I would like to thank the CCMA for their role in leading this process and I look forward to getting the Advisors in place and getting started”.

The programme announcement coincides with the publication of the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill which reforms and streamlines licensing laws.



If the proposals are adopted nightclubs will be allowed to stay open until 6am, and pubs will be permitted longer operating hours, under the new laws to be approved by Cabinet today.



Justice Minister Helen McEntee is seeking approval to modernise Ireland's 200-year-old licensing laws.

As well as extending nightclub hours, pubs will be allowed to stay open to 12.30am every day, while late bars can operate to 2.30am daily. The changes will bring an end to early closing on Sundays.

The minister intends to enact the bill in 2023.