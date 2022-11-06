Two drivers facing court appearances after being arrested by Longford gardaí
Two drivers are facing court appearances after being arrested by Longford gardaí.
Both drivers were arrested at checkpoints during the recent bank holiday weekend by the Longford Roads Policing Unit.
In Longford town, a driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis.
And at a speed checkpoint, another driver was stopped for speeding and later failed a roadside breath test.
Court proceedings are to follow in both instances.
