Ardagh Moydow win the Longford U-21 ‘B’ Football Championship title

The jubiliant Ardagh Moydow squad celebrate their win over Carrick Sarsfields in the U-21 'B' Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Photo: Frank McGrath
Looking in considerable trouble when they trailed by five points at one stage in the second half, Ardagh Moydow came storming back to beat Carrick Sarsfields in the U-21 ‘B’ Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-11 Carrick Sarsfields . . . 1-11
When Eoghan McCormack shot over the bar in the 50th minute the Carrickedmond/Legan amalgamation were holding what appeared to be a comfortable 1-10 to 1-5 lead.
But Ardagh Moydow, overcoming the setback of the black card for Dylan Reilly in the early stages of the second half, dominated the remainder of the match to outscore Carrick Sarsfields 1-6 to 0-1 to take the title.
Lively corner-forward Connor Hogan scored the crucial goal to close the gap to just a single point and the force was firmly with Ardagh Moydow who landed their last score from a free converted by Dylan Coady in the 9th additional minute after a number of stoppages in the second half.
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Shane Quinn; Mark McCord, Jack Gallagher; Brendan Finnan, Dylan Reilly, Kyle McConnon; Dylan Fay, Diarmuid Farrell (0-1); Daniel Hayden (0-1), Adam Reilly (1-0), Elliott Vaughan (0-1); Dylan Coady (0-6, all frees), Connor Hogan (1-2).
Sub:- Cian Hartmann for E Vaughan (44 mins).
CARRICK SARSFIELDS: Cian Hughes; Fionn Morgan, Conor Mulvey; Eoin Kiernan (0-1), Pauric Dempsey, Sean McCormack; Patrick Murray (1-0), Adam Quinn; Shaun McGrath, Ross Doherty (0-1), Shane Burke; Eoghan McCormack (0-5, 1f), John McCormack.
Subs:- Brian Mulvey (0-4, 2f) for J McCormack (23 mins); Liam Glennon for S McGrath (43 mins); Diarmuid Kellly for C Mulvey (52 mins).
Blood sub:- J McCormack for S Burke (56 mins); S Burke for J McCormack (two minutes into stoppage time).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
