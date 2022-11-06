Longford Leader Sports Star Awards 2022 will honour sporting excellence 

Details of the eagerly awaited 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, were announced during a press launch at Áras an Chontae on Friday afternoon.

The coveted awards will be presented at a gala presentation function in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, December 2 at 8pm.

Longford people love their sport. The county is steeped in sporting tradition. Its sportspeople always relish a challenge and they derive enormous pride whenever they manage to box well above their weight on the national and international stage.

The prowess of Ray Flynn, Eddie Macken, the late John Donlon and Bobby Burns, Dessie Barry and Paul Barden will always be revered. And today we have many rising sports stars throughout the county - Cian McPhillips, Darragh Greene, Melissa O’Kane, Michelle Farrell, Yemi Talabi, Nelvin Appiah and Aodh Dervin, establishing big reputations for themselves and rubbing shoulders with the best in their chosen discipline.

It is important that we celebrate sporting excellence and the Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership look forward to recognising and honouring the cream of Longford sporting talent on December 2 next.

The Longford Leader Sports Star Awards scheme is a continuation of the very successful Longford Sports Awards, initiated by Longford Sports Partnership in 2012.

After four consecutive years, 2012 - 2015 inclusive, there was no awards ceremony in 2016, however, they returned in impressive style in 2017, with Ganly’s as the lead sponsor in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader. The awards were also presented in 2018 and 2019, with Tokyo Olympic Games (2021) swimmer Darragh Greene selected as the Overall 2019 Longford Sports Star of the Year.

As the world battled against the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions put paid to social gatherings and numerous events, the awards obviously didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021 and it is great to see them return this year.

Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh said, “We are looking forward with great excitement to the 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership.”

He added, “This year is a very significant one in the history of the Longford Leader as we celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the newspaper. We’ve been connecting communities and covering Longford sporting achievements for 125 years and we’re committed to doing so in print and online on longfordlive.ie for many years to come. And we are looking forward to honouring the county’s dedicated sportspeople and volunteers from over the past three years on Friday, December 2.”

Mr Walsh said the Longford Leader is delighted to be working alongside Longford Sports Partnership to present the 2022 Longford Sport Stars Awards. “A huge thanks to Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Sarah Mulligan for her expertise, advice and guidance in relation to the awards scheme.

“Sarah, her colleagues and the Board of Longford Sports Partnership do an incredible amount of positive work promoting sport and physical activity to people of all ages and abilities across the county, and they deserve enormous credit for this. And the Longford Leader is delighted to be teaming up with Longford Sports Partnership on the awards scheme.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said, “I look forward to celebrating the achievements of Longford athletes and volunteers over the past three years on December 2 next. Since the last Longford Sports Awards in 2019 we have been through some difficult times and sport and physical activity has been crucial in helping us get through the pandemic. These Sports Awards are a wonderful opportunity to work with the Longford Leader to celebrate those achievements.”

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern Cathaoirleach remarked, “Our athletes represent themselves, their families, their sports, our county and sometimes even our country. This representation means increased visibility of sport and indeed Longford. Their sporting achievements are inspiring others and the next generation to get involved in sport and physical activity. This participation has such a positive effect. But we must not forget our volunteers. Without our volunteers these opportunities simply would not exist.”

Award Categories and How to Nominate

The public are invited to submit your nominations for the 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, via email to longfordsportsawards2022@gmail.com

When submitting your nomination, clearly state the nominees name, club and sport and outline the reasons for the nomination.

If you don’t have access to email, don’t worry, as nominations can also be posted to Longford Leader Sports Star Awards 2022, Longford Leader, Market Square, Longford N39 KN82.

Please note that the closing date for submission of nominations is 12 noon on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Ten award recipients will be selected from the nominees submitted by the public and we are also seeking nominations for the following five awards;

Hall of Fame Award

Club Volunteer of the Year Award

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award

Sports Ability Award

Team of the Year Award.

A selection committee will adjudicate on the nominations.

Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement at the gala presentation function in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8pm and they will also be in the running for the coveted title of Overall 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star of the Year.

There is a vast array of vibrant and well organised sporting clubs and groups across county Longford and you can be sure that the selection committee for the Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, will take note of all achievements, whether it is in Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Canoeing, Community Games, Cricket, Cycling, Equestrian events, GAA (Gaelic Football & Hurling), Golf, Motor Sport, Rugby, Soccer, Swimming, Triathlon or Water Sports, into consideration when they sit down and complete their deliberations ahead of the gala awards dinner.

And don’t forget, when you are submitting your nominations, that sporting achievements recorded during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 will also be taken into consideration by the selection panel.

Main Photo Caption: At the launch of the 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, at Áras an Chontae on Friday afternoon last were front row l to r; Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh, Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Sarah Mulligan and Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon. Back; Longford Leader Media Specialist Jess McCaul, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern, Senior Executive Officer Longford County Council Ciaran Murphy and Longford Leader's Desmond Connolly Picture: Shelley Corcoran