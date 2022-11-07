Man arrested on suspicion of Midlands murder
Gardaí in Mullingar who are investigating the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier (65 years) have arrested a male this morning, Monday, November 7, 2022. T
he male, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is currently detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
