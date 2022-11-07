PICTURES | Night of celebration for north Longford community as Killeen Bunlahy walkway is officially opened

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Killeen Bunlahy Community Group officially opened their Walkway and lighting on Friday, October 21. The walkway is located at the Ballymore Gaelic Football grounds at Ballybrien and it was funded by a Leader grant as was the lighting.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures of the occasion and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
