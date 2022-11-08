Madeline Bennett and Kitty Burkhill named Longford’s Most Inspirational people

Madeline Bennett and Kitty Burkhill from Newtownforbes are celebrating this week after being named Longford’s Most Inspirational People at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media.

Madeline and Kitty’s extensive and inspirational work in the Newtownforbes Active Retirement Association earned them the title in this year’s awards.

Established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Gala Retail awarded inspirational people from every county in Ireland, naming county inspirational people who were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers.

Both Madeline and Kitty really impressed the judges for their work in the local community and are worthy winners of the county award for their inspirational efforts.

Run by Madeline and Kitty, the Newtownforbes Active Retirement Association works to promote positive aging within the community.

In partnership with other community members, Madeline and Kitty lead group outings, walks, holidays, badminton, chair aerobics and many more events and activities. Madeline and Kitty are a great example of living life to the full.

From a huge volume of nominations, 26 county heroes were crowned. Noreen Murphy, from Bantry in County Cork, was named as the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year for her services to mental health with the establishment of Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity.

According to Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, choosing the winners was a challenging task.

“We’ve heard some truly inspirational stories from people across Ireland during these awards, which has affirmed something we already knew – that we have so many selfless people carrying out great work in our communities,” Gary said.

Mr Desmond continued, “Now in their fourth year, the Inspiration Awards pay tribute to people who play a key role in creating a better country for us all. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations and Madeline and Kitty along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place. Congratulations Madeline and Kitty and all our county heroes!”

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.