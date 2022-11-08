Search for missing Midlands woman stood down
Gardaí have announced that the missing person appeal in respect of missing midlands woman Realtín O'Brien has been stood down following the discovery of a body earlier today, Tuesday, November 8.
Gardaí said they would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
22-year-old Realtín had been missing from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, since Friday, November 4.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.