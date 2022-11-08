Late Jimmy Reilly was a proud Granard man and a very loyal supporter of Longford Town

Feelings of sadness and genuine regret descended on Granard and the surrounding area on Friday morning, October 21 last as the news became known that Jim Reilly of Ballymorris had passed to his eternal reward following a very short illness in the Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Beloved husband of Rose (nee McKeon), Jim was predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie-Mary and his sisters Rita Higgins and Mena Donohoe.

Jim, or Jimmy to his many friends, was a very popular gentleman with all sections of society and he could have a conversation with young and the not so young alike.

Jim was a proud Granard man who was involved in all that's good in the parish and was always ready to help when called upon.

As a young man and like many of his age Jim headed to England to make his living and it was here he met the love of his life Rose McKeon from Crott and soon they were married and started out in life together.

Jim worked on the building sites in London but his plan was always to return to his native Granard and when the time was right he and Rose achieved this and he set up his own painting business and this was very successful as Jim believed in doing a good job and in satisfying his customers.

Before leaving for England he played football for his beloved St Mary's and won many medals and on his return he got involved in the club and helped in training and transporting players to matches and he always had great stories to tell about different games.

Jim also loved the game of soccer and was a very loyal supporter of Longford Town and was a regular at their home games and he made many friends there who will sorely miss him.

Jim had a great interest in all sports and loved putting on a small bet, just as he would say "to have an interest in it". He loved to talk about the old traditions and was one of the last to continue to go on a "ceile" to a friend's house and on a personal note we had the pleasure of his company every Thursday night for years.

Jim could be a little mischievous at times and loved to start a debate about football or politics and he would always be ready to disagree just for the sake of disagreeing.

A man of great faith Jim had a great knowledge of his religion and with Rose loved attending Mass in St Mary's and he was a very loyal supporter of the parish and was always ready to help in parish events.

Jim's remains reposed in the family home on Tuesday, October 25 and family, friends and neighbours all came to say a fond farewell to a much loved gentleman and to offer sincere sympathy to Rose and the extended family and on Wednesday morning Jim made his final journey to his beloved St Mary's and the hearse was flanked by a Guard of honour from St Mary's GAA club as it travelled up the hill.

Following his funeral Mass Jim was removed to the Lakeland's crematorium, cavan for cremation in accordance with his wishes and again he was accompanied by family and friends.

We offer sincere sympathy to his beloved wife of over 60 years, Rose, and to the Higgins and McKeon families at this sad time. May he rest in peace.