Search

09 Nov 2022

Covid testing facility closure to leave Longford open to winter surge, says local TD

Longford/Westmeath Fianna Fáil general election candidate Joe Flaherty

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

09 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A decision taken by health chiefs to close a Covid testing facility in Longford town will leave Longford susceptible to an expected winter deluge in positive cases, it has been claimed.

Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty said he had been left bemused by a HSE led decision to wind down the operations of a Covid-19 swabbing centre at Longford’s Mastertech Business Park from November 22.

Mr Flaherty said he learned of the decision after undertaking a walkabout of the centre in recent days.

The Lanesboro native said the move will effectively leave the entire midlands area covering counties Longford, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly, Louth and Meath without a specified Covid-19 testing facility.

“I was doubly shocked to learn that in fact we will not have a dedicated testing centre for the CHO8 area,” said Mr Flaherty, revealing also that a separate facility at St Loman’s Campus in Mullingar will also close on the same day.

Mr Flaherty said staff have been told that the National Ambulance Service (NAS) will take over a much reduced testing capacity and be on standby in the event of a winter surge.

The local Fianna Fáil TD said given the challenges facing the NAS nationally, serious questions are likely to concern how the service will be expected to manage an expected winter Covid surge.

“Our regional swabbing team has served the midlands area and beyond for almost two years,” he said.

“They have always put the service user first, provided a valuable service to those who may be immunocompromised, have a family member with a medical condition, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, older people, pregnant women and those who at the request of the hospital had to have a Covid test prior to an operation.

“I am very concerned that the greater midlands area will now be left with a very reduced covid testing service. This is not preparing for the expected Winter Covid surge and will leave many people vulnerable.”

As such, Mr Flaherty has urged Health Minister Simon Donnelly and HSE bosses to undertake an urgent review of the decision
In response, the HSE said Longford and Mullingar was no different to other parts of the country.

“What is changing is the staffing arrangements for some testing centres across the country.

“From November 22nd the Community Testing Centres in Longford and Mullingar will continue to provide a safe, accessible and efficient service to members of the public requiring a Covid-19 test.”

The HSE said the future management of Covid-19 would take a similar form to other respiratory diseasesthrough a Surveillance and Clinical Model in primary care.

“The overall transition to this long-term model began earlier this year, as the criteria for testing changed based on Public Health guidance, and Community Testing Centres moved to smaller facilities as demand reduced significantly.

“A review has been recently undertaken to determine the model for Testing from November 2022 as we evolve to complete the full transition of the service to the long-term model. In the near term.”

Community test centres, it added will continue to operate in order to maintain the required level of capacity within the overall system, which includes a “surge capacity” beyond actual demand levels.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media