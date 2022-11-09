Covid testing facility closure to leave Longford open to winter surge, says local TD

A decision taken by health chiefs to close a Covid testing facility in Longford town will leave Longford susceptible to an expected winter deluge in positive cases, it has been claimed.

Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty said he had been left bemused by a HSE led decision to wind down the operations of a Covid-19 swabbing centre at Longford’s Mastertech Business Park from November 22.

Mr Flaherty said he learned of the decision after undertaking a walkabout of the centre in recent days.

The Lanesboro native said the move will effectively leave the entire midlands area covering counties Longford, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly, Louth and Meath without a specified Covid-19 testing facility.

“I was doubly shocked to learn that in fact we will not have a dedicated testing centre for the CHO8 area,” said Mr Flaherty, revealing also that a separate facility at St Loman’s Campus in Mullingar will also close on the same day.

Mr Flaherty said staff have been told that the National Ambulance Service (NAS) will take over a much reduced testing capacity and be on standby in the event of a winter surge.

The local Fianna Fáil TD said given the challenges facing the NAS nationally, serious questions are likely to concern how the service will be expected to manage an expected winter Covid surge.

“Our regional swabbing team has served the midlands area and beyond for almost two years,” he said.

“They have always put the service user first, provided a valuable service to those who may be immunocompromised, have a family member with a medical condition, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, older people, pregnant women and those who at the request of the hospital had to have a Covid test prior to an operation.

“I am very concerned that the greater midlands area will now be left with a very reduced covid testing service. This is not preparing for the expected Winter Covid surge and will leave many people vulnerable.”

As such, Mr Flaherty has urged Health Minister Simon Donnelly and HSE bosses to undertake an urgent review of the decision

In response, the HSE said Longford and Mullingar was no different to other parts of the country.

“What is changing is the staffing arrangements for some testing centres across the country.

“From November 22nd the Community Testing Centres in Longford and Mullingar will continue to provide a safe, accessible and efficient service to members of the public requiring a Covid-19 test.”

The HSE said the future management of Covid-19 would take a similar form to other respiratory diseasesthrough a Surveillance and Clinical Model in primary care.

“The overall transition to this long-term model began earlier this year, as the criteria for testing changed based on Public Health guidance, and Community Testing Centres moved to smaller facilities as demand reduced significantly.

“A review has been recently undertaken to determine the model for Testing from November 2022 as we evolve to complete the full transition of the service to the long-term model. In the near term.”

Community test centres, it added will continue to operate in order to maintain the required level of capacity within the overall system, which includes a “surge capacity” beyond actual demand levels.