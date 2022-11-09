Longford gang attacked man in case of mistaken identity

A Longford man who was part of a gang that assaulted a man in a case of mistaken identity in Longford town almost two years ago has been told to provide €600 to charity in order to escape a criminal conviction.

Twenty-year-old Josh Reilly, 35 Oakvale, Longford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

That arose following an incident at St Mel's Cathedral Car Park on November 13, 2020.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the accused was part of a grouo of young males entered the car park shortley before 7pm.

He said some members of the group shouted an individual's name unaware the intended target was not who they were looking for.

Sgt Mahon said the victim was assaulted and his mobile phone taken from him.

Mr Reilly was later arrested and interviewed where admissions were made to gardaí as to his culpability.

Just over a month later, gardaí arrested Mr Reilly for a second time after they were called to an alleged disturbance shortly before 4am.

He said when gardaí arrived, three males and a female could be seen “squaring up to each other”, resulting in Mr Reilly being charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

It was also revealed Mr Reilly had ten previous convictions, the last of which was recorded in May 2017 for a road traffic related offence.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said Mr Reilly played a “minor role” in the alleged incident at St Mel's Car Park, something that was reflected in the absence of a victim impact statement before the court.

He added the accused had tried to secure entry to the Defence Forces, in an attempt which was not “fully successful”.

Mr Quinn said Mr Reilly was now working in Mullingar and undertaking a further education and training course.

Mr Quinn continued by saying Mr Reilly was no longer in contact with the other alleged parties involved in both incidents and was seeking to move on with his life while making an active contribution to society.

Judge Bernadette Owens said while she took on board claimes Mr Reilly's role was not as forthright as others, the accused still “played a part”, she added.

She adjourned the case until a sitting of Longford District Court on February 7, 2023 for the submission of €600 to St Christopher's Services.

On the basis that payment is made, Mr Reilly will likely have the charges against him struck out.