Longford councillors threaten to veto all future social housing developments over county's affordable homes crisis

Longford County Council are threatening to forgo approving any future social housing developments in Longford unless government bosses include the county in the State's affordable housing rollout.

Local politicians unanimously agreed to write to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and senior department officials over the impasse following a meeting of Longford County Council this evening.

It comes on the back of renewed calls from local politicians to ensure Longford is not excluded from the Government’s multi-billion Housing For All plan.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said the time had come for a more direct approach in a bid to force the hand of Leinster House chiefs.

"You have guys sitting up in the Customs House in Dublin devising policies that are simply out of kilter with the needs of counties like Longford," he said.

"We, as a county have not been listened to and it is time, we as elected members use all the tools that are at our disposal to impress on the department the absolute need there is for an affordable housing scheme in Longford."

Cllr Warnock hailed the continued efforts of senior council officials headed by Director of Services John Brannigan in endeavouring to relay the concerns of local politicians to department officials at national level.

The Longford town based councillor said the approval of close to 50 affordable houses in neighbouring Westmeath highlighted the county's glaring indifference, claiming the local authority was in the grips of a "housing nightmare" at present.

Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed and said Longford had been "totally forgotten" by the department.

"It beggars belief what is going on," she said.

Longford County Council are expected to formally write to the Housing Minister and Secretary General of the Department of Housing outlining those concerns over the coming days.