Search

09 Nov 2022

Longford councillors threaten to veto all future social housing developments over county's affordable homes crisis

Minister Darragh O'Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is coming under increasing pressure to include Longford in the State's Affordable Housing rollout

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

09 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council are threatening to forgo approving any future social housing developments in Longford unless government bosses include the county in the State's affordable housing rollout.

Local politicians unanimously agreed to write to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and senior department officials over the impasse following a meeting of Longford County Council this evening.

It comes on the back of renewed calls from local politicians to ensure Longford is not excluded from the Government’s multi-billion Housing For All plan.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said the time had come for a more direct approach in a bid to force the hand of Leinster House chiefs.

"You have guys sitting up in the Customs House in Dublin devising policies that are simply out of kilter with the needs of counties like Longford," he said.

"We, as a county have not been listened to and it is time, we as elected members use all the tools that are at our disposal to impress on the department the absolute need there is for an affordable housing scheme in Longford."

Cllr Warnock hailed the continued efforts of senior council officials headed by Director of Services John Brannigan in endeavouring to relay the concerns of local politicians to department officials at national level.

The Longford town based councillor said the approval of close to 50 affordable houses in neighbouring Westmeath highlighted the county's glaring indifference, claiming the local authority was in the grips of a "housing nightmare" at present.

Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed and said Longford had been "totally forgotten" by the department.

"It beggars belief what is going on," she said.

Longford County Council are expected to formally write to the Housing Minister and Secretary General of the Department of Housing outlining those concerns over the coming days.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media