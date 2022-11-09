Talented Longford boxer captures All-Ireland title

Destiny Ogedengbe of Longford Rudiarius Boxing club who was crowned National 85Kg Champion
The members of Longford Rudiarius Boxing club are celebrating this week after Destiny Ogedengbe was crowned National 85Kg Champion.
A fiercely dedicated sportsman, Destiny has been training very hard for the last number of years and his efforts have been rewarded with All-Ireland glory.
Destiny is 18 years old and his opponent in last weekend’s final at the National Stadium, Dublin was Adelapo Shomefun from Celtic Eagles Boxing Club and Destiny triumphed unanimously 5-0.
Coached by Evgeny Mischenko, talented boxer Destiny is from Longford town and he is a former student at St Mel's College.
He has been living here for over seven years and Destiny’s next target is to secure selection on the Irish high performance team.
