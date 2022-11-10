Search

10 Nov 2022

Calls for review of new Grafton Court layout in Longford town

Grafton Court

Plans surrounding the layout of Grafton Court prompted plenty of topical debate at a recent Longford Municipal District meeting

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

10 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

tom.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The layout of the pedestrian footpaths at Longford town's Grafton Court sparked a lively discourse at a recent meeting of Longford Municipal District.

At the end of last month Longford County Council gave notice of an order to close the road.

The work at Grafton Court is anticipated to take place until Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The closure is to facilitate improvement works as part of the Town Centre Public Realm Upgrade Works currently underway.

No access is available at the Junction during the road closures with the local authority anticipating major delays and advising people to avoid the area if possible.

The subject was initially raised by Cllr Seamus Butler (pictured) asking the executive to review the proposed layout of the pedestrian footpaths at Grafton Court.

Cllr Butler said only allowing a footpath on the Camlin side of the entrance into the town centre car park was detrimental to businesses on the other side.

Supporting the motion Cllr Peggy Nolan pointed out that storm drains in the area also need attention while work is underway, adding there are particular issues when rainfall levels are high.

Eamonn Bennett, Senior Executive Engineer replied to the queries saying: “We have passed on the complaint on the drainage to the engineers who are working to resolve the issue,” Mr Bennett said. “In order to provide for wheelchair accessibility to Grafton Court itself there is only room for one footpath.

“The reason the Supermac's side was chosen was based on existing pedestrians and wheelchair traffic.”

Mr Bennett said an assessment was taken before the works started which showed that the option taken reflected public use:

“It's not possible to put in two footpaths to accommodate wheelchair users.”

Cllr Nolan said the explanation didn't make sense as it was a one way system: “Perhaps you can go back to them again [the Engineers] and ask them to look at it in the interest of trade and our rates players.”

Mr Bennett said legislative minimum footpath requirements imposed restrictions on what could be done: “If you want vehicular access you can't have two footpaths. If you want two footpaths you will have to pedestrianise Grafton Court.”

Director of Services, John Brannigan, said the local authority will meet with stakeholders, including businesses and disability groups, on the matter to address concerns.

Cllr Butler described the reasons for selecting the Camlin side as the preferred option as “spurious”.

“They could just as easily have put the single footpath on the Harney's side. The reason more people used the other side was because it was wider. If there can only be one, then it should be on the Harney's side.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media