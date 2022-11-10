Search

10 Nov 2022

Longford man hit with two year driving ban

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

10 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man caught drink driving has has been put off the road for two years, a court heard last week.

Sean Carrigy (55), Nappagh, Moydow, Co Longford, pleaded guilty last week to being over the drink driving limit after being stopped at Farnagh, Longford on March 21, 2022.

The court was told Mr Carrigy was stopped by gardaí and when breathalysed, returned a reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the reading was one which carried a mandatory two year disqualification.

It was also revealed Mr Carrigy had one previous conviction, dating back to 2005 for no insurance.

In defence, solicitor Tony McDonnell said the accused lived at home with his wife who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

He said Mr Carrigy's need to have access to transport was essential in order to drive to Dublin for injections to treat his wife's illness every three months.

Mr McDonnell admitted any imminent disqualification would be especially “onerous” and asked for a postponement to December at the earliest.

Sgt Mahon said the State had no objections to any deferral.

Judge Owens consequently convicted and fined Mr Carrigy €300, banning him from driving for two years.

The disqualification, the court was told, will come into effect on February 1, 2023.

Mr Carrigy was given four months to pay the fine and an application for legal aid was similarly granted.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media