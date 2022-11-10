Longford man hit with two year driving ban

A Longford man caught drink driving has has been put off the road for two years, a court heard last week.

Sean Carrigy (55), Nappagh, Moydow, Co Longford, pleaded guilty last week to being over the drink driving limit after being stopped at Farnagh, Longford on March 21, 2022.

The court was told Mr Carrigy was stopped by gardaí and when breathalysed, returned a reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the reading was one which carried a mandatory two year disqualification.

It was also revealed Mr Carrigy had one previous conviction, dating back to 2005 for no insurance.

In defence, solicitor Tony McDonnell said the accused lived at home with his wife who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

He said Mr Carrigy's need to have access to transport was essential in order to drive to Dublin for injections to treat his wife's illness every three months.

Mr McDonnell admitted any imminent disqualification would be especially “onerous” and asked for a postponement to December at the earliest.

Sgt Mahon said the State had no objections to any deferral.

Judge Owens consequently convicted and fined Mr Carrigy €300, banning him from driving for two years.

The disqualification, the court was told, will come into effect on February 1, 2023.

Mr Carrigy was given four months to pay the fine and an application for legal aid was similarly granted.