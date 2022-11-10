Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 10, 2022

Seamus Yorke, Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Seamus Yorke, Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents John and Catherine, his sister Mary Cleary and his brother John Francis. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Justin and Gregory, sister Dolores, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, friends, and the nurses and staff at Ashford House, Longford. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, this Thursday, November 10 from 5pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday, November 11 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here

Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Duncormick, Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 of Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, County Longford and formerly Busherstown, Duncormick, County Wexford. Predeceased by his dear wife Ann, parents Patrick and Anastasia and his brothers and sisters, John, Margaret, Teresa, Mary, Danny, Thomas and Seamus. Sadly missed by his brothers Padge and Gussy, sisters Bridget, Isobel and Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and good neighbours and friends in both Longford and Wexford. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Aughamore, Lanesboro, (Eircode N39 XE82) on Wednesday, November 9 from 4pm until 9pm and Thursday, November 10 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 11 arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Funeral will be streamed live, please click here, Lanesborough – ChurchTV

House Private on Friday morning, November 11 please.

Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, NJ and late of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred on Friday November 4, 2022, one day after his 88th birthday, of Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, New Jersey and formerly of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, County Longford. He is survived by his sister Phyllis O’Reilly and her husband Johnny, his sister-in-law Margaret Doyle, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John Doyle and Rosetta Creegan Doyle, his brothers Pat Doyle and Fr. J.J. Doyle, sister Anna Mae Doyle (Sr Concepta) and his niece Sinead O’Reilly. May he rest in peace.

A Funeral Mass led by Camden Bishop Dennis Sullivan will be held on Friday, November 11 at 11:30am (4:30pm Irish time) at the Sacred Heart Church, the parish he led for 46 years. A Parish Mass will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 10:30am (3:30pm Irish time). The Masses will be live streamed at www.sacredheartofcamden.com/live-stream. Burial will follow the parish Mass at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on December 8 at 7:30pm in St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe. Fr Doyle was an advocate for Peace and Justice all his life.

Stella FitzGerald (née Moran), 'Lisroy', Viewmount, Dublin road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Stella FitzGerald (née Moran), 'Lisroy', Viewmount, Dublin road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, sisters June and Marion and by her brothers Syl and Eamon. Stella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Dara and Grania, son-in-law Gerry, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Liam, sister Maeve (Los Angeles), brother Liam (San Francisco), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, November 9 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 10 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live please click here

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Teresa Gilraine (née Connolly), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Teresa Gilraine (nee Connolly), Annaly Park, Longford town. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Kathleen.

Teresa will be forever missed and always remembered by her beloved husband Peter, her adored children Michael, Triny and Shane, Michael's partner Criselda and Shane's partner Dannielle, brother Micko, sisters Sandra, Mary, Rosario and Olga, nephews, nieces, relatives, her good neighbours and friends. As we look upon her picture, Sweet memories we recall, Of a face so full of sunshine, And a smile for one and all. Rest in Peace Teresa.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, N39 KN66, on Thursday, November 10 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Friday, November 11 traveling via Annaly Park, arriving to St Mel's Cathedral, for Funeral mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 1.30pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made, in Teresa's memory, to St Christopher's Services, Longford, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private, please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née Kenny), Kildordan, Moyvore, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter's residence, Upper Ferefad, Longford, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Margaret McLoughlin (nee Kenny), Kildordan, Moyvore, Westmeath/ Longford town. Predeceased by her dear husband Jimmy, her brothers Pat, Willie and Luke, and her sisters Annie and Mary. She will be sadly missed and always remembered with love by her family, sons and daughters, James, Mel, Mary, Carmel, and Colette, her sons-in-law Brendan, Gerry and John, daughters-in-law Miranda and Kate, her loving grandchildren, Laura, Peter, Aoifa, Ben, James, Grace, Patrick, Daniel, Tessa, Claire, James and Will, sister-in-law Kathleen (Carlow), nieces, nephews, Relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence, Longford (N39 X3H1) this Friday afternoon, November 11 from 4pm until 8pm. Leaving Mary's residence on Saturday morning, November 12 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Whitlow (née Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, in her 93rd year, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Brigid Whitlow (nee Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Leo, her sisters Dolly, Kitty and Lizzy and by her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and John and her daughter-in-law Sally, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral taking place at a later date in West Wycombe.

Mary Conlon (née Slattery), Shrygarrow, Newtownforbes, Longford / Quin, Clare



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 of Mary Conlon (nee Slattery), Shrygarrow, Newtownforbes, Longford, formerly of Quin, Co Clare.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband John, daughter Bernadette, parents, brothers and sister. Mary will always be remembered with love by her family, son John, daughters Eileen and Lorraine, son-in-law David McVeigh, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Mathew, Thomas, Megan, James, Emma, Beth, Shannon and Abby, brothers Pat, John and Michael, sisters Kathleen Phylis and Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, November 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Thursday, November 10 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family home private please.

Mary Lynch (née Brady), Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Mary Lynch (née Brady), Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her son Paul. Beloved wife of Johnny and treasured mother of John, Jason and Ashling. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Edward Reynolds, Foxwood, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Rooskey, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Edward Reynolds, Foxwood, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, his brother Tommy and sister Mary. Edward will be sadly missed by his loving sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, November 9 from 5:30pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, November 10 to St Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, of Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Canning (née Conway), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Unit, Cavan, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Mary Canning (nee Conway), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Murthy. Deeply regretted by her son James, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, November 9 from 7pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Thursday morning, November 10 for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House private to neighbours and close friends please.

