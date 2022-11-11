Public urged to play their part in shaping Longford's arts strategy

Longford County Council invite interested parties to have their say to help inform the County Longford Arts Strategy 2023-2027.

This strategy will inform the development of the arts in County Longford for the next five years.

Artists, the public, organisations and interested parties are encouraged to get involved in the development of this new strategy via an online surveys available from the Arts section of Longfordcoco.ie.

Alternatively, people can have their say via a series of local consultation meetings.

For people interested in the arts as an audience member or participant, or work in a voluntary or non-professional capacity, meetings are held on the following dates:

l Wednesday, November 9 from 7.30-9pm in the small ballroom in the Longford Arms Hotel

l Wednesday, November 23 from 7.30-9pm in Ballymahon Library

l Thursday, November 24 from 6.30-8pm in Granard Library

For people working within the arts sector as artists and arts professionals, a meeting will be held on:

l Tuesday, November 8 from 7.30-9pm in the small ballroom in the Longford Arms Hotel