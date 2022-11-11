Search

11 Nov 2022

'He was a man of the people', tributes pour in following passing of former Longford county councillor Victor Kiernan

Tributes are being paid this morning to former Longford county councillor Victor Kiernan who passed away last night.

The long-serving Fine Gael local politician served as a county councillor for over two decades before stepping away from the local political scene in 2014.

A blacksmith by trade, Mr Kiernan remained a prominent member of his local community in Killoe where he continued to operate as a farmer, publican and shopkeeper.

This morning, tributes have been flooding in from many of Mr Kiernan's former colleagues at local authority level.

"I served alongside Victor for many, many years," said Cllr Peggy Nolan.

"He was a man of the people who worked tirelessly for his local community and county. He was also a man who could work across political divides for the betterment of Co Longford."

Fellow Fine Gael Cllr John Browne paid testimony to his former colleague's practical and down to earth approach, qualities he said proved invaluable in delivering for his local constituents.

"I canvassed with Victor Kiernan over the years and I have to say I enjoyed every minute of it," he said.

"Victor was a very ordinary man, there were no airs or graces with Victor. But as well as that, there was real class about him. What you saw was what you got with him and he will be sorely missed."

Cllr Paul Ross hailed Mr Kiernan's agreeable and receptive persona , something which proved especially fruitful in ensuring the Killoe man's longevity both in business and local politics.

"Victor was a stalwart of Fine Gael in Longford," he said.

"He transcended politics which was typified by the fact he held down an auctioneering business with (former Fianna Fáil politician) Mickey Doherty."

"Victor was a very popular figure and is a great loss to the (Fine Gael) organisation and the county."

