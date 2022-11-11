Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 11, 2022

Elizabeth M. McVeigh, formerly of Knockmartin, Longford / Mayo



The death occurred of Elizabeth M. McVeigh, Milton, Massachusetts and formerly of New York and Knockmartin, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth (nee Collum), by her brother Vincent. Beloved wife of Barry T. Hunt (formerly of Lecarrow, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo), mother of Oran and stepmother of Shane. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her brothers Anthony, Peter, Sean, Padraic, Jim, Noel, Frank and Mel (New York), aunts Kathleen (Loughduff) and Agnes (Baltimore USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Elizabeth was an avid lover and participant of the Gaelic Athletic Association football communities in both Boston and New York and will be sadly missed by both communities. May she rest in peace. Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 14 in St Elizabeth’s Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Massachusetts at 11am. The Mass will be streamed live please click here Funeral arrangements in Ireland will be announced on Tuesday, November 15. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the Boston area doctors and nurses who cared for Elizabeth with such kindness and also her friends Rita, Breda, Denise, Sheila and many more whose kindness is forever appreciated.

Seamus Yorke, Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Seamus Yorke, Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents John and Catherine, his sister Mary Cleary and his brother John Francis. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Justin and Gregory, sister Dolores, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, friends, and the nurses and staff at Ashford House, Longford. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, this Thursday, November 10 from 5pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday, November 11 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here

Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Duncormick, Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 of Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, County Longford and formerly Busherstown, Duncormick, County Wexford. Predeceased by his dear wife Ann, parents Patrick and Anastasia and his brothers and sisters, John, Margaret, Teresa, Mary, Danny, Thomas and Seamus. Sadly missed by his brothers Padge and Gussy, sisters Bridget, Isobel and Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and good neighbours and friends in both Longford and Wexford. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Aughamore, Lanesboro, (Eircode N39 XE82) on Wednesday, November 9 from 4pm until 9pm and Thursday, November 10 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 11 arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Funeral will be streamed live, please click here, Lanesborough – ChurchTV

House Private on Friday morning, November 11 please.

Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, NJ and late of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred on Friday November 4, 2022, one day after his 88th birthday, of Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, New Jersey and formerly of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, County Longford. He is survived by his sister Phyllis O’Reilly and her husband Johnny, his sister-in-law Margaret Doyle, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John Doyle and Rosetta Creegan Doyle, his brothers Pat Doyle and Fr. J.J. Doyle, sister Anna Mae Doyle (Sr Concepta) and his niece Sinead O’Reilly. May he rest in peace.

A Funeral Mass led by Camden Bishop Dennis Sullivan will be held on Friday, November 11 at 11:30am (4:30pm Irish time) at the Sacred Heart Church, the parish he led for 46 years. A Parish Mass will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 10:30am (3:30pm Irish time). The Masses will be live streamed at www.sacredheartofcamden.com/live-stream. Burial will follow the parish Mass at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on December 8 at 7:30pm in St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe. Fr Doyle was an advocate for Peace and Justice all his life.

Teresa Gilraine (née Connolly), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Teresa Gilraine (nee Connolly), Annaly Park, Longford town. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Kathleen.

Teresa will be forever missed and always remembered by her beloved husband Peter, her adored children Michael, Triny and Shane, Michael's partner Criselda and Shane's partner Dannielle, brother Micko, sisters Sandra, Mary, Rosario and Olga, nephews, nieces, relatives, her good neighbours and friends. As we look upon her picture, Sweet memories we recall, Of a face so full of sunshine, And a smile for one and all. Rest in Peace Teresa.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, N39 KN66, on Thursday, November 10 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Friday, November 11 traveling via Annaly Park, arriving to St Mel's Cathedral, for Funeral mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 1.30pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made, in Teresa's memory, to St Christopher's Services, Longford, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private, please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née Kenny), Kildordan, Moyvore, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter's residence, Upper Ferefad, Longford, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Margaret McLoughlin (nee Kenny), Kildordan, Moyvore, Westmeath/ Longford town. Predeceased by her dear husband Jimmy, her brothers Pat, Willie and Luke, and her sisters Annie and Mary. She will be sadly missed and always remembered with love by her family, sons and daughters, James, Mel, Mary, Carmel, and Colette, her sons-in-law Brendan, Gerry and John, daughters-in-law Miranda and Kate, her loving grandchildren, Laura, Peter, Aoifa, Ben, James, Grace, Patrick, Daniel, Tessa, Claire, James and Will, sister-in-law Kathleen (Carlow), nieces, nephews, Relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence, Longford (N39 X3H1) this Friday afternoon, November 11 from 4pm until 8pm. Leaving Mary's residence on Saturday morning, November 12 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Whitlow (née Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, in her 93rd year, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Brigid Whitlow (nee Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Leo, her sisters Dolly, Kitty and Lizzy and by her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and John and her daughter-in-law Sally, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral taking place at a later date in West Wycombe.

Kathleen Tully (née Reilly), Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 of Kathleen Tully (née Reilly), Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her brothers Alfie, Brian, and her Grandson Lorcan, loving mother of Caitlin (Michael) Sean (Karen) Brid (John) Maeve (Gerard) Sinead (Garry) and their father John. Adored grandchildren, brothers Peter, Bob, George, John Joe and Willie, sisters Mary, Jean and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace. House private please at all times, family flowers only, donations welcome to C.O.P.D Respiratory Unit, Cavan.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Lynch (née Brady), Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Mary Lynch (née Brady), Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her son Paul. Beloved wife of Johnny and treasured mother of John, Jason and Ashling. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, of Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick Joseph Keane, Knocknasowna, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, N41 WR44



The death occurred, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 of Patrick Joseph Keane, (Packie Joe), Knocknasowna, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his beloved son, Kevin, and his parents, Thomas and Alice, his sisters, Mary Teresa, Elizabeth Ann and his brother, John Francis. Deeply regretted and much loved by his wife Brid, his beloved children Teresa, Brian, Yvonne, Alison, Edel, Pauric and John, his daughters-in-law, Tara, Patricia and Judith, his sons-in-law, Alex, Eddie and Patrick, and his 24 adoring grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Breen McDonald, his sister-in-law, Mary Keane, his nieces and nephews, his neighbours and wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Family time on Wednesday, November 9. Reposing in his home (Eircode N41 WR44) on Friday, November, 11 from 4pm to 8pm. One way traffic system in operation from the Hilly Rd. Family time Saturday morning, November 12. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/.

Pat Stretton, Gubbs, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 of Pat Stretton, Gubbs, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Pat will be sadly missed by his brothers Seán & Thomas and his sister Madge, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Sunday, November 13 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, November 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Niall Byrne, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in the loving care of his family, carers and the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Niall Byrne, 2 Lir Park, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of St Mary’s Park, Walkinstown, Co Dublin.

Predeceased by his parents, George and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Stephanie, sons Colm, Joe and George, daughter Amy, grandchildren Calem, Blaine, Lorcan, Reece and Amber, sisters Gina, Catherine, Alison, Mary, Fiona and Gráinne, daughter-in-law Monica, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Niall Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence at Lir Park, Castlepollard (N91 Y5X4) on Thursday, November 10 from 4pm to 8pm, followed by concluding prayers. Removal on Friday, November 11 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, and thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for ceremony at 4pm.

Niall’s Funeral Mass in Castlepollard will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

Michael Cooney, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Dublin



The death occurred, Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Michael Cooney (1946-2022, 8/05/1946 – 9/11/2022), late of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and previously Dublin, Hong Kong and England.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary and son Gareth. His loss is mourned by his daughters, Donna and Tara, sister, Carol, his grandchildren, Lara, Jade, Oshan, Adam, Isobel, Aaron, Sean, Jack, Daisy, Dylan, Izaak, and Samuel, his nine great-grandchildren, his daughter-in-law, Christina, nephew, Alex, cousins and extended family, his faithful dog and companion, Meg, his good neighbours and friends, Ann Maire and Neil, John and Tony, and the health care assistants who looked after Michael in his home. The staff of Our Lady's Hospital for their care and kindness to Michael. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Service and Cremation at Lakeland's Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday, November 11 at 12.30 pm. Funeral service will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/lakelands . Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to an animal welfare charity of your choice.

