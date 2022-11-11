Search

11 Nov 2022

Motorists urged to be on guard as gangs steal catalytic converters from cars in Longford

catalytic converter

Gardaí are advising car owners to be on their guard for the theft of catalytic converters

11 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Gardaí have issued a warning to car owners to be extra vigilant after a number of catalytic converters were stolen from cars in recent days. 

 

It comes amid fears thieves are once again targeting the exhaust emission control device to sell on to specialist metal refiners who can extract the precious metals inside.

The devices have become especially bountiful for organised criminals worldwide, because the items cannot be uniquely traced to one vehicle.

GARDAI in Roscomon/Longford say the main two types of vehicles being targeted are  Toyota or Honda models with Sergeant Damien Bartley, Crime Prevention Officer offering the following advice for car owners:

·         Install an alarm on your car if it doesn’t already have one. (This can also assist with bringing down the cost of your insurance premium)

·         Parking – Think about where you park your vehicle if you have a garage, use it. Criminals need to gain access underneath a vehicle in order to remove the catalytic converter. Parking close to walls or fences may help (Be cognisant of pedestrian access).

·         Mark your catalytic converter – Some garages will be able to etch your catalytic converter with a unique serial number (This can assist when catalytic converters are found by Gardaí and we will be able to locate the owner more easily).

·         Ask your local garage to weld on the bolts for the catalytic converter this will make it more difficult for criminals to take.

·         Install security cameras or park where your vehicle where there are cameras. Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

·         You could install a device like a ‘catclamp’ which fits to the exhaust pipes and eliminates the risk of damaging the converter. It makes stealing a catalytic converter very difficult for a criminal.

Gardaí are requesting the public's assistance in these ongoing investigations with a request for any suspicious behavior around vehicles to be reported immediately.

