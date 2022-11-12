PICTURES | Full house and fascinating insights from guest speakers at Longford rugby club's inaugural business lunch

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

It was a full house as Longford’s business people and rugby fans gathered at Longford Rugby Club on Friday for two of the country's leading CEOs, Ballinalee's Anne Heraty (retired CEO/CPL) and Mick Dawson (Outgoing CEO of Leinster Rugby) joined former RTE man, Ciaran Mullooly on stage to impart some thoughts and anecdotes on a variety of topics and questions.

MC Karen Lennon introduced the guests after a welcome address by Club President, Donagh McDonnell. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Paddy Quinn was on hand afterwards to auction two signed jerseys and other items sponsored on the day and the guests were treated to a very entertaining comedy performance to bring proceedings to a close.

Organiser Derick Turner said. "The Business Lunch will hopefully become a regular fixture in the Rugby Club calendar, and we are especially delighted that the inaugural lunch is being supported by such stalwarts of the rugby, business and community sectors.

Longford Rugby Club wish to thank everyone who supported the event, our special guests, Anne Hearty and Mick Dawson and Ciaran Mullooly and a special word of thanks to the organising committee.

We look forward to the next event in the not-too-distant future.