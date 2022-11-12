Search

12 Nov 2022

PICTURES | Full house and fascinating insights from guest speakers at Longford rugby club's inaugural business lunch

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

12 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

It was a full house as Longford’s business people and rugby fans gathered at Longford Rugby Club on Friday for two of the country's leading CEOs, Ballinalee's Anne Heraty (retired CEO/CPL) and Mick Dawson (Outgoing CEO of Leinster Rugby) joined former RTE man, Ciaran Mullooly on stage to impart some thoughts and anecdotes on a variety of topics and questions.

MC Karen Lennon introduced the guests after a welcome address by Club President, Donagh McDonnell. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Paddy Quinn was on hand afterwards to auction two signed jerseys and other items sponsored on the day and the guests were treated to a very entertaining comedy performance to bring proceedings to a close.

Organiser Derick Turner said. "The Business Lunch will hopefully become a regular fixture in the Rugby Club calendar, and we are especially delighted that the inaugural lunch is being supported by such stalwarts of the rugby, business and community sectors.

PICTURES | Glitz, glamour and galaxy of stars on Longford red carpet for Ardagh Moydow GAA Oscars gala night

Longford Rugby Club wish to thank everyone who supported the event, our special guests, Anne Hearty and Mick Dawson and Ciaran Mullooly and a special word of thanks to the organising committee.

We look forward to the next event in the not-too-distant future.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media