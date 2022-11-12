New Chieftain to lead Longford's Farrell Clan

The Farrell Clan has been associated with county Longford for over a thousand years. In 1991, a group of Farrells met in The Annaly Hotel to re-establish the Clan. Their purpose was to reach out to the descendants of the Clan who had left Ireland, and invited them back to their homeland.

Conal O’Ferrall, Camlisk, was inaugurated as Clan Chieftain at the first International Clan Rally in 1993. He was a popular and unanimous choice for the role of Chieftain. Conal can trace his lineage back to Keadagh MacConnell O’Ferrall who was granted the lands of Camliskmore and Camliskbeg in 1620.

Since his inauguration Conal, together with his wife Rose, have presided over nine Clan Rallies in county Longford and have represented The Clan and the County with distinction at home and abroad.

At the Clan AGM, in Abbeyshrule, on October 16 last, Conal passed the role and honour of Chieftain to his daughter Charlotte O’Ferrall.

Charlotte, in her first address to the committee acknowledged it was a great honour to be asked to take over the position of Chieftain of the Farrell Clan.

“I accept this role with pleasure and a little trepidation. My father Connie, as many of you know so well, has held this position for 30 years and he will be a difficult act to follow.

“However, I am sure he will provide a steady hand to guide me and his guidance will be invaluable to me.

“My hope for the Farrell Clan is to extend our connections both nationally and internationally, inviting more Farrells to join our ever-expanding family.

“A warm family welcome, extended to Farrells who come to Longford in search of their ancestry, encourages their repeated return. This is hugely beneficial to both the visitors, the Farrells of Longford and many local businesses.

The Farrells of the world, a family whose motto is:- 'Prodesse non Nocere' - to do good not evil - I think the world could benefit from this motto on so many levels at the moment.

“So with the dependable support of my father Connie, the First lady Rosie, the Farrell Clan committee, and all the members worldwide we will continue to expand, explore and to do good not evil.”

The following officers were elected at the AGM.

Honorary Tánaistí: Rose O’Ferrall (Camlisk), Tony Farrell (Moyne), Joe Maguire (Moyne), Nuala O’Kane (Longford), John Ferrall (Kenagh), Mel Farrell (Castlewilder), Chairman: Robert Farrell, Vice-Chair: Herbert Farrell, Secretary: Kathleen Ferrell, PRO: Fionnuala Farrell, Treasurer: John C Farrell, Assist. Treasurer: Hugh Farrell, International Liasion Officer: Pat Farrell (Cork), Clans of Ireland Delegate: John C Farrell.