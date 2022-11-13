Search

13 Nov 2022

BREAKING: Garda probe underway as man is rushed to hospital following north Longford incident

Drumlish incident

A section of main street in Drumlish which was cordoned off this morning

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man in his early 20s is in a serious condition in hospital following an incident in Drumlish during the early hours of this morning.

 

The man, who is from the locality, was rushed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital with a number of injuries including a suspected broken nose.

Gardaí have confirmed an investigation into the incident has been launched as detectives look for clues as to how the man sustained such serious injuries.

Two garda cordons are currently in place at opposite sides of the north Longford village's main street.

A pool of blood could also be seen inside one of the cordons as a number of locals gathered at the scene from early morning.

Local Cllr Paraic Brady expressed his shock at the news, revealing how the injured young man was someone who works with him on an ongoing basis.

"He (injured man) is conscious and talking but it is alarming to see that a garda investigation is underway and I know, both I and the rest of the town wish the young man a full and speedy recovery," he said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed enquiries into the incident, though, at an early stage, were ongoing. 

"Gardaí and emergency personnel responded to reports of a man (20s) being injured in Drumlish, Co. Longford at approximately 1am this morning, Sunday 13th of November 2022," said the spokesperson.

"The man was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment. Investigations are ongoing."

 

