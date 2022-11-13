Gardaí in Longford arrest uninsured speeding driver on cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí in Longford have arrested a speeding driver who was on cocaine and cannabis.
Longford Roads Policing Unit detected a car speeding and it was found that it had no insurance, tax or NCT displayed.
The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, and was arrested.
Court proceedings are to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car after it was found speeding. It was found that it had no insurance, tax or NCT displayed.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 10, 2022
Furthermore the driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The driver was arrested. Court to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/RQxaqnRM95
