13 Nov 2022

Man to appear before special sitting of Longford District Court today

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

13 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

A man in his 40s who was arrested in north Longford as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang suspected of committing thefts nationwide is set to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court, at 5:30pm today, Sunday, November 13 to face a number of charges in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, approximately €300,000 of stolen property was recovered following a number of searches undertaken as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of the organised crime group.

On Tuesday last, as part of an operation conducted by the Crime Team in the Longford Community Engagement Unit assisted by Divisional, Regional and National Units, a search was carried out in the North Longford area.

During the course of this search, items which were suspected to have been stolen including one vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products, and vehicle parts, were recovered by Gardaí.

A man in his 40s was arrested, taken to Longford Garda Station and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Five follow-up searches were later conducted in North Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.

High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered. 

As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have also been frozen.

The property recovered to date as part of this ongoing investigation is estimated to be valued at approximately €300,000. 

