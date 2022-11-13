Search

13 Nov 2022

Longford Slashers shatter Skryne in tremendous Leinster title triumph

Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship Final

longford ladies gaa

The jubilant Longford Slashers captain Aisling Cosgrove and the rest of the squad celebrate with the Leinster Cup following the tremendous win over Skryne Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

13 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The remarkable rise of the Longford Slashers ladies football squad reached a new high in a tremendous Leinster title triumph at the Kinnegad grounds on Sunday.

Longford Slashers . . . 3-10    Skryne (Meath) . . . 3-6

The four-in-a-row county senior champions shattered Skryne (Meath) in the Intermediate provincial final and their reward is a home game against the Mayo and Connacht champions Charlestown in the All-Ireland semi-final on November 26/27. 

The experience gained in the disappointing defeat against St Sylvester’s (Dublin) in the final of this competition last year really stood to so resilient Slashers on this occasion as they gradually asserted their superiority in the second half.

Just a solitary point separated the sides at the break (2-8 to 3-4) with Kyana Lee and Jessica Barry scoring the Slashers goals in a thrilling first half.

Despite playing against the wind on the changeover, Slashers squandered a number of chances to extend their advantage before Kate Shannon converted a free in the 38th minute.  

Skryne suffered a severe setback when their exceptional full-forward Ciara Smyth received a yellow card in the 47th minute as the Meath Intermediate champions were reduced to 14 players for a ten minute period. 

Another Slashers point followed soon after when Jessica Barry fired over a free and the full-forward struck the killer blow to score the third goal in the 52nd minute after receiving the ball from the player of the match award winner Orla Nevin who excelled at wing back. 

Jessica ended up with the impressive total of 2-5 and also outstanding for the Leinster champions was commanding midfielder Grace Shannon in a terrific overall team effort. 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Laura Kenny, Emily Reilly, Grace Kenny; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon; Lisa Nolan, Aisling Cosgrove, Kyana Lee (1-1); Kate Shannon (0-3, 2f), Jessica Barry (2-5, 5f), Kara Shannon (0-1).

Sub:- Jill Glennon for K Lee (55 mins). 

SKRYNE: Rachel Whelan; Ciara Cowley, Steffi Finnegan, Alana Cooney; Nicola O’Reilly, Lisa Browne, Niamh O’Brien; Catriona Keogan, Elizabeth Morland; Samantha Clarke, Amy O’Dowd (1-1), Fiona O’Rourke; Ellie Murphy (0-1, f), Ciara Smyth (2-1), Roisin McManus (0-1, f).

Subs:- Sophie Finnegan for E Murphy (46 mins); Ruth Moore (0-1) for A Cooney (55 mins). 

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois). 

  

