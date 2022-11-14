First Young Curators festival in Longford sure to entertain

Two alumni of BYT, Daire O’Muiri and Emer Tyrrell, return to Backstage to curate a special festival for young people for the fourth year.

The Young Curators have set about putting together a programme for young people. Backstage and the Young Curators pulled out all the stops to deliver their programme or engaging and entertaining events for this exciting theatre experience.

Filmore is a multimedia, interactive theatrical experience where the audience are the main character. Modelled from escape rooms and murder mystery games while drawing inspiration from popular culture alongside the hazy nostalgia of youth.

It combines visuals, art installation and music. What the audience discover in the three rooms of Filmore’s house and from the films shown in the evidence room will dictate what the story is and, attempt to answer three questions.

Daire and Emer's love for theatre was sparked from an early age, and has given them the drive and passion to curate a very exciting arts festival for the young people of Longford.

Curated by young people for young people, The Backstage Young Curators Festival is supported by Arts Council Ireland and Creative Ireland.

The Festival will run to the end of November and full details are available on backstage.ie.