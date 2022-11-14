Longford man fined for leaving accident

A Longford man has been fined after crashing his car and leaving the scene of an accident almost 12 months ago.



Shane Cox, Clonard, Longford pleaded guilty to an incident at Killashee, Co Longford on November 22, 2021.



Sgt Mark Mahon said it was around 2am when gardaí were called to a single vehicle collision.

He said the vehicle in question was found lying on its roof with the driver not present.



The vehicle was removed from the scene and following inspections, Mr Cox was identified as its owner.

Sgt Mahon said the accused attended Longford garda station the following day where “full admissons” as to his culpability were made.



Defending, John Quinn said the only party to suffer financially from the incident was his client.

“He (Mr Cox) did go in and made full reporting details,” he said.

Mr Quinn asked the court to spare his client the ignominy of a driving disqualification, saying: “He met the case and put up his hand fairly.”



Mr Quinn, in handing in what he termed was a “glowing reference” from his employer, said Mr Cox was reliant on his car to commute to and from work.



Judge Bernadette Owens fined Mr Cox €300, giving him four months to pay.