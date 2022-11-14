Search

14 Nov 2022

Council approve Lough Ree Power Ash Disposal facility

Thomas Lyons

14 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

An Electricity Supply Board Networks planning application to Longford County Council relating to the winding up of an Ash Disposal facility been granted approval by the planning office.

The application by ESB Networks for the Lough Ree Power Ash Disposal facility, Derraghan More, Ballymahon, Longfordwas approved subject to 12 conditions.

The application relates to an “integrated constructed wetland” (ICW) over a total area of 5.58ha located within the existing Lough Ree Power Ash Disposal Facility (ADF) site. It will include the formation of wetland cells, associated works and access roads using on site soils. The development is to include landscaping both within the wetland cells and surrounding area.

The existing ash disposal facility is a repository to store ash in order to remain compliant with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. ESB say the current purpose of the ICW is for “the management and treatment of leachate arising from the ADF”. The ICW is planned as part of their closure, as well as the restoration and aftercare management plan.

Any discharge waters following treatment through the ICW will flow to two open water cells for containment. Lough Ree Power station and the ADF are licensed by the Environmental Protection Agency under an industrial emissions licence.

In his report Senior Planner with Longford County Council, Donall Mac An Bheatha, recommended the granting of permission subject to 12 conditions. Those included adherence to the submitted plans, employment of an archaeologist to oversee the groundwork, landscaping, maintenance of public roads during constructions, and water and wastewater considerations.

