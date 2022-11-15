Longford cannabis case defendant gets 240 hours of community service

A woman who had €20,000 worth of mature cannabis plants on her property will undertake 240 hours of community service following a decision of Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court.
Ewa Szczerba, of 3 Kane’s Flat, Water Lane, Granard, had the details of her cultivation of cannabis heard at a previous Circuit Court sitting. Gardaí discovered 25 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of €800 each, in her apartment.
The defendant was before Judge Johnson for sentencing. A Probation Service report noted the defendant is a suitable candidate for community service. Szczerba's barrister, Niall Flynn, pointed out his client is now in gainful employment in a company in Edgeworthstown.
Mr Flynn said Szczerba no longer engaged in the use of narcotics.
Judge Johnson noted the defendant had supplied up-to-date urine analysis confirming the defendant was drug free. The judge directed the defendant to undertake 240 hours of Community Service in lieu of 18 months.
